Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 2,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.