Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 2,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genfit by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

