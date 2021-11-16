Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GENI stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

