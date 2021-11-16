Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 752,076 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 26,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.