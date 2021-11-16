Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 136,758 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SkyWater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SKYT stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

