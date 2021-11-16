Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 571,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Maiden worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

