Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Codiak BioSciences worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 646,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 169.73% and a negative net margin of 425.30%. Analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

