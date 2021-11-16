Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,447 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Howard Bancorp worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBMD shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

