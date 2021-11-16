Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 229,231 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Rimini Street worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $6,317,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rimini Street by 4,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 663,090 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock worth $18,135,242 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMNI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

