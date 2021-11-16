Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,493 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter valued at $838,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

