Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 73,440 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.