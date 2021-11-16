Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Express worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Express by 607.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Express by 699.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 389,216 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Express by 236.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 227,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Express by 154.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.