Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $158,037,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 72,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

