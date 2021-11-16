Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 166,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2,807.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.