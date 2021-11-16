Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at $8,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at $3,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

