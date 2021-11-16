Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,948 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of South Plains Financial worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.64.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

