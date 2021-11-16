Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,700 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of First Bank worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

