Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,712 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

