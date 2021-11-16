Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,783 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of CECO Environmental worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECE stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

