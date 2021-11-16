Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

