Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDBC opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $70.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

