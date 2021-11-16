Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,490 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of VOXX International worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter worth $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.32. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $306.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

