Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 23,023 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 26,977 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $677,932.01.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $652.51 million, a PE ratio of -409.43 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

