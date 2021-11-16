Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 26,977 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $677,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,055,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 1,417,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,970. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.51 million, a PE ratio of -418.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

