George Weston (WN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect George Weston to post earnings of C$2.23 per share for the quarter.
Shares of WN opened at C$140.77 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$141.17. The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.93.
In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.
About George Weston
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
