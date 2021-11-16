George Weston (WN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect George Weston to post earnings of C$2.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WN opened at C$140.77 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$141.17. The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.93.

Get George Weston alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WN. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.29.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.