GET Protocol (GET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $243,685.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $29.40 million and approximately $243,685.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00223225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010458 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.