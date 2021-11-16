GeyserCoin (GSR) Market Capitalization Hits $12,695.01

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $12,695.01 and approximately $10.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,547.31 or 1.95142032 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,621,738 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

