Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 10,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ALTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

