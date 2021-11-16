Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 10,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ALTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
