Gitlab Inc’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 23rd

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. During Gitlab’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

