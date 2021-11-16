Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 405,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $421.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

