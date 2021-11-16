GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $88,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.