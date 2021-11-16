Glitch (GLCH) Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $149.28 million and $11.47 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

