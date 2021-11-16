Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.53

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 13819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

