Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $258.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.19 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48.

