Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,348 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

