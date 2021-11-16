Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.