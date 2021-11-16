Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

