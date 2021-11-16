Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day moving average of $230.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

