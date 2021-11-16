Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in PayPal by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 26.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.27. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

