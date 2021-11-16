Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

