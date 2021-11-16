Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,116,000. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

