Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

NYSE:MA opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

