Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 94.2% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 102,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 66.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $519.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $523.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.