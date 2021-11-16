Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.