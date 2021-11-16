Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $285.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.83 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

