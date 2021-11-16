Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 22,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.