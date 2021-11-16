Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,969.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,837.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,640.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.