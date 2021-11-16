Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

