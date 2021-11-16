Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

