Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

