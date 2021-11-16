Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLUC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,336. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

